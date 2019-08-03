Breaking: 7 naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Seven naxals have been killed by security forces in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon.

The encounter broke out between naxals and District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Sitagota jungle under Bagnadi Police Station.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the naxals.

The operation is still underway.

Earlier on July 29, two naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forests in Sukma district. The firefight occurred around 7 am in the forest near Kanhaiguda village under Konta police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a counter-insurgency operation. Two firearms were also recovered from the spot.

