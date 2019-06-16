Revealed: How terrorists used Hawala route from Pakistan to fund terrorism in Kashmir | Exclusive

Image Source : PTI Yasin Malik admitted that the JRL and Hurriyat Conference Gilani Group collected funds from business community as well as certain other sources and ensured that economic shut down and violent protests continue to disrupt the daily life of common citizens in the valley.

The custodial interrogation of JKLF chairman Yasin Malik, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) chief Shabir Shah, prime organiser of stone-pelting protests of 2016 Masarat Alam and Dukhtaran-e-Milat chief Asiya Andrabi revealed clinching proof of how they used to fuel unrest and organise violence in the Valley.

The matter dates back to June 2017 when a case was filed against terrorists belonging to Jammat ud Dawah, Duktaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and other separatist leaders in the State of Jammu and Kashmir for raising, receiving and collecting funds for funding separatist and terrorist activities in the valley and entering into a larger conspiracy for causing disruption in Kashmir valley and for waging war against India.

During the investigation conducted so far, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge sheeted 13 accused including Hafiz Mohammad Saeed (leader of Jammat ud Dawah), Syed Salahuddin (head of proscribed organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen), 7 separatist leaders, 02 hawala conduits and some stone pelters.

Investigation revealed that Zahoor Ahamad Shah Watali is one of the main hawala conduit who used to generate and receive funds from Pakistan, ISI, UAE and had floated various shell companies to disguise foreign remittances for further transfer to separatist leaders and stone pelters in the valley.

These funds were used to fuel unrest in the Kashmir valley and organise violent agitations and anti-India activities which resulted in large scale violence leading to numerous injuries and deaths of civilians and security forces.

During the investigation, searches were conducted at various locations across the States of Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana and crucial electronic and documentary evidences were recovered which point towards the pattern of raising, collection, transfer and use of funds for terrorist and separatist activities.

Significant evidence relating to funding of these separatist elements through Pakistan and UAE based businessman, ISI, High Commission of Pakistan in Delhi has been collected and presented to the NIA Special Court in the Chargesheets.

During interrogation Yasin Malik revealed that he was instrumental in bringing together the disparate factions of Hurriyat Conference and formed the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) which spear headed the violent agitations in 2016 in Kashmir Valley by issuing “Protest Calendars” leading to economic shut down for over four months and also caused death and injuries to civilians and security forces during the violent protests.

Yasin Malik admitted that the JRL and Hurriyat Conference Gilani Group collected funds from business community as well as certain other sources and ensured that economic shut down and violent protests continue to disrupt the daily life of common citizens in the valley.

Female separatist Asiya Andrabi admitted that she had been collecting funds and donations from foreign sources and Duktaran-e-Milat had been organising protests by muslim women in the valley.

Asiya Andrabi was confronted with evidence regarding funding of educational expenses of her son in Malaysia from 2011 onwards through foreign remittances made by Zahoor Watali.

The NIA has already approached the concerned authorities for providing evidence relating to certain bank accounts used by Mohammad bin Qasim (son of Asiya Andrabi) while he was studying in the University.

Meanwhile, Shabir Shah, during the custodial interrogation was confronted with evidence relating to transfer of money by Pakistan based agents and representatives of APHC factions to parties affiliated to Hurriyat in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was also confronted about his investments in various hotels and businesses in Pehalgam, properties in Jammu, Srinagar and Anantnag. Evidence regarding many of his benami properties is being collected. He was confronted with some of his personal staff and associates who have provided vital information regarding the sources fund raising and investment details. Investigation into these aspects is underway.

Masarat Alam, the so called poster boy of stone pelters and violent agitations in Kashmir valley, revealed that Pakistan based agents route the funds through hawala operators which were transferred to the separatist leaders including Syed Shah Gilani Chairman APHC(G). Masarat Alam also revealed that there are rifts in the Hurriyat conference regarding collection and use of funds.

