Three killed as SUV skids off expressway in Greater Noida

Three people were killed and six others injured on Sunday after their SUV skidded off the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and fell into a 30 feet ditch alongside the road, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am near the Zero Point in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park police station area, a senior official said. "The Ford Endeavour was apparently taking a U-turn near Pari Chowk when it skidded off the expressway and fell into a ditch, about 30 feet low from the road," Circle Officer, Greater Noida-1, Tanu Upadhyay said.

Three people were killed and six others, who were injured, were rushed to a private hospital where they are undergoing treatment, she said. A survivor told police that all of them worked at a call centre and had gone out to celebrate in the "new car", Upadhyay said.

"The group had set off in the car early this morning and went to Aligarh also. They were returning from there when the incident took place," she said, citing preliminary information. However, the circle officer said the information was being verified by police and further proceedings were underway. Other details, including the identity of the deceased and the injured, were not available immediately.