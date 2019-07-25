'Please be decent': Smriti Irani shows a BJP lawmaker some light in Rajya Sabha

Image Source : FILE/PTI Smriti Irani Latest News and Updates, It was Smriti Irani who had introduced the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Minister Smriti Irani showed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker some light when he spoke about the proposed changes to the POCSO Act in Parliament in an offensive manner.

BJP lawmaker Harnath Singh Yadav, on Wednesday, blamed the content on TV and social media for the rise in sexual offenders during the debate in Rajya Sabha.

The POCSO Act (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. It will now be sent to the Lok Sabha.

According to the Bill, there will be a death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children.

"The question is where are these sexual offenders coming from? The fact is, what we are serving is what we are getting," he said, according to an NDTV report.

He added: "My friend came to visit me and he started talking about porn. I was confused. I have heard of popcorn, but not porn."

Irani interjected and asked him "to be decent while explaining his concerns".

"Yadav ji is elder to me, but there are a lot of women sitting here and this discussion is being viewed by the entire country. Please be a little decent while explaining your concerns," Irani told the lawmaker.

Harnath Singh Yadav had said a child now only "sees objectionable content from day to night".

"Film actresses are selling condoms in advertisements. On music channels, the songs that get played are Munni Badnaam Hui, Chikni Chameli, Jhandu Balm, Tere Saath Karunga Gandhi Baat... The minds of children are gentle. What effect will these things have?" he had said.