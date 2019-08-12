Six women escape from Lucknow shelter home

Six women inmates, one of them five months pregnant, fled from a government-run shelter home here, an official said on Monday.

The district probation officer of Lucknow, Sudhakar Pandey, said the six women fled from the Rajkiya Mahila Sharnalaya on Prag Narain Road on Saturday at around 2.30 am.

He said three of them were from Lakhimpur, two from Hardoi and one from Lucknow.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows that "the women climbed on empty drums with the help of a water supply pipe and reached the roof of a bathroom on the campus," Pandey said.

"From there, they crossed the boundary wall fenced with barbed wires," he said.

Pandey admitted that no worker was present near the CCTV monitor at night.

He said action will be taken against the centre superintendent and four security personnel who were on duty when the incident happened.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered, Pandey said.

