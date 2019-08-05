Article 370 revoked: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Adullah arrested

Mehbooa Mufti (FILE image)

People's Democratic Party chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah have been arrested.

Reports suggest that they have been moved to a makeshift jail in a guesthouse.

The development has surfaced almost immediately after the Rajya Sabha passed Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill. Both leaders had decried resolution moved by Union Minister Amit Shah to abrogate Section 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Both Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and are prominent leaders of National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) respectively.

In early hours of Monday (August 5), both leaders had alleged that they had been kept under house arrest.

(More details awaited)

