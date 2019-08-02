Women inmates at Tihar jail hear spooky screams at midnight, claim of spotting a female ghost

Women inmates at Tihar jail see ghost, hear spooky screams at night

You may or may not believe in ghosts, but this news from Tihar jail will sure leave you terrified. Women inmates lodged inside Tihar jail have claimed that they have spotted the ghost of a woman. According to what these inmates say, screams with no source are heard at Barrack Number 6 inside Tihar jail as soon as the clock strikes 2.

The women inmates have also claimed the screams are heard everyday post-midnight. But hang on, this is not all! A glimpse of a woman has also been seen by the inmates.

The sightings of the woman ghost and her wails have sent the inmates in a state of shock.

When asked to explain, the inmates said they hear the screams and wails only post-midnight, at around 2 am. Moreover, the prisoners find it difficult to fall asleep because of the eerie sounds.

The terror is so gravely etched in their hearts that they start screaming and crying as soon as the clock strikes 2.

While some women inmates have claimed to hear the mysterious wails only during the odd hours, some have even said that they have heard the cries during the daytime as well.

"Some woman prisoners might have committed suicide earlier inside the jail due to which they are hearing these alarming cries," some people said.

"The woman who committed suicide must have been innocent that's why she cries at nights," the other said.

While the source behind these horrific wails still remains a mystery, the women inmates inside Tihar jail have demanded a probe into the spooky screams.

