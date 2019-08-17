Saturday, August 17, 2019
     
Moving BMW catches fire in Ahmedabad | Watch video

Nirnay Kapoor Nirnay Kapoor @@nirnaykapoor
Ahmedabad Updated on: August 17, 2019 14:35 IST
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB

A moving BMW car near Vishala Circle in Ahmedabad caught fire on Friday. Luckily, the driver escaped uninjured.

The car was completely charred before a team of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) doused the flames. 

The reason for the fire is not known but it might be a short-circuit due to overheating that started fire in engine which later engulfed the vehicle. 

The other reason can be because of any alterations done in the wiring to accomodate a non authorised accessories or a tempered Wiring

A video of the incident showed plumes of black smoke billowing with huge flames flicking out of the car.

WATCH VIDEO

