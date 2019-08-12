RPF screens 1 lakh vehicles on railway premises ahead of Independence day

Image Source : PTI RPF screens 1 lakh vehicles on railway premises as I-Day security exercise

The railway police screened one lakh vehicles across the country in the past three days as part of Independence Day security exercise, officials said on Monday.

The Railway Protection Force conducted a pan-India exercise -- Operation Number Plate -- from August 9 to August 11 to survey, check and legally disposal of all the vehicles parked on railway premises for more than five days.

At three Delhi-NCR railways station, the RPF identified 128 vehicles that were parked for more than five days, out of these three motorbikes were found to be stolen and connected with already lodged FIR with intimation to police station concerned.

A four-wheeler is found to be parked for more than five years and the owners of rest 124 vehicles were contacted for suitable legal disposal.

Under the operation, simultaneous drives were conducted under Section 159 of Railway Act and Motor Vehicle Act, in which 95 cases were registered under the Railway Act and 41 under MV Act. Thus, total 136 cases were registered under RA and MV Act.

As many as nineteen such vehicles were found at Ghaziabad, 20 at Old Delhi and 21 at Delhi Cantonment railway stations.

"Such innovative operation helps to focus on the less focused areas which sometimes get missed due to other priority issues. It will send a strong message of alertness among anti-social elements and boost the confidence of public," said S C Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi.

