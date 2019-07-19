Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites suggestions for his Independence Day speech

Image Source : PTI PM Modi invites suggestions for Independence Day speech

Allowing the thoughts of the common man to be heard by the entire nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited suggestions from people for his Independence Day speech.

The prime minister has been inviting ideas and suggestions from people since the past four years, for his Independence Day speech.

Sharing the idea, PM Narendra Modi, through his official Twitter handle said, "I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August."

I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August.



Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Contribute on the specially created Open Forum on the NaMo App. https://t.co/seiXlFciCY pic.twitter.com/5OmhYIRVYB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2019

To this end, the NaMo App has also created an open forum to receive suggestions.

"Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort," he said.

This will be Modi's first Independence Day speech after he returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections held a few months ago.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi world's most admired Indian of 2019

Also Read | Agra men take PM Modi's pakoda advice to heart, open shop to sell 'Modi Pakodas'

Related Video: PM Modi asks for names of ministers who remain absent from Parliament