PM Narendra Modi world's most admired Indian of 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been named as world's most admired Indian, as per a survery conducted by UK-based internet market research and data analytics firm YouGov.

"Narendra Modi is the most admired man in India and sixth most admired in the world,” read the YouGov website.

The survey, conducted through online voting, lists the world’s most admired men and women, and while PM Modi holds the highest position of all the Indians on the list, his global ranking is number six.

Earlier Prime Minister Modi emerged as World’s Most Powerful Person of 2019 in British Herald Poll; beatind US president Donald Trump, China President Xi Jinping and other top leaders.

This year, the Prime Minister has also been honoured by top awards including the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, the highest order of Russia for promoting partnership and friendly relations between the two countries.

He was also honored by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Zayed Medal, its highest decoration, in recognition of his pivotal role in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

In 2018, the Forbes ranked PM Modi 9th most powerful person in world.

While Bill Gates remains the world’s most admired man this year, former US President Barack Obama takes up the second spot on the list.

Michelle Obama is now the world’s most admired woman replacing Angelina Jolie.

After Michelle, US talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey, Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II feature on the list followed by Harry Potter franchise fame Emma Watson.

Apart from PM Modi, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and industrialist Ratan Tata, Star of the Millennium Amitabh Bachchan, cricket legend blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also featured on the list.

