Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to help flood victims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised concern over the flood situations in several states and asked his party workers to help people in those areas.

असम, बिहार, उतर प्रदेश, त्रिपुरा और मिजोरम में बाढ़ से हालात बेकाबू हो गए है। जन-जीवन बुरी तरह प्रभावित हो गया है।



मैं इन सभी राज्यों के कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूं वे आम लोगों के राहत और बचाव कार्य में तत्काल जुटे। pic.twitter.com/caF8HfunBq — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2019

"Flood situations in Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram have gone out of control. Lives have been badly affected. I appeal the Congress workers in these states to immediately join in the relief and rescue operations," Gandhi tweeted.

