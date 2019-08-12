300 Muslim families, students in Pune sacrifice Eid celebrations to help flood victims of Sangli, Kolhapur

Image Source : PTI Pune students sacrifice Eid celebrations for flood-affected people

Most of the districts of Maharashtra have been struggling under severe flood conditions, with massive rescue operations being conducted in Kolhapur and Sangli. Nearly 1 lakh residents have been displaced, while many have been moved to safer places. Amidst the devastating floods, a student’s group named Sarhad Jammu and Kashmir Students Association announced the adoption of 100 students from flood-affected Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

The students' group also decided to provide financial aid to the adopted students for a year.

Not just this, but students in Pune also decided to not celebrate Eid on Monday and instead donate money to relief funds. Eid Milan was otherwise planned to be organised at Sarhad Bhavan, Pune.

Moreover, at least 300 Muslim families in Pune also decided not to celebrate Eid and donated money to relief instead.

A fund-raising event was also organised by the students from Jammu and Kashmir, which aimed to help the flood-affected residents of Pune.

Meanwhile, Eid al-Adha prayers on Monday morning at various mosques in Kashmir concluded without any violence, police said.

According to the Union Home Ministry, people came out in good numbers to offer Eid prayers in Jammu and Kashmir and 'namaz' was offered at prominent mosques in Srinagar and Shopian.

The authorities had on Sunday said people will be allowed to visit neighbourhood mosques to offer prayers.

