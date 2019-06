These pictures went viral on social media.

Three youths from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district who went missing recently, have reportedly joined militant ranks.

The trio is believed to have joined dreaded terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

All the three youths can be seen brandishing AK assault rifles in the pictures that have gone viral on social media.

The youths have been identified as Nazim Ahmad Dar, Irshad Ahmad Dar and Rafiq Ahmad Dar.

The families of the trio had filed a missing report in Kakapora police station.

