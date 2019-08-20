Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between terrorists, security forces underway in Pulwama

Image Source : PTI Encounter between terrorists, security forces in Pulwama

An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama Tuesday. According to the Army sources, one or two terrorists were believed to be engaged in the encounter.

The security forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the nearby area after which the gunfight broke out.

Earlier on Tuesday, an Army personnel was killed, while four others were injured after Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector started around 11.00 am, prompting a befitting response from the Indian Army, officials said.

The officials said the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

One Army man died and four others were injured in the firing, they said.

