Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. PM Modi mourns friend Arun Jaitley's demise, meets family members

PM Modi mourns friend Arun Jaitley's demise, meets family members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Late Arun Jaitley's residence. He paid tributes to the former finance minister and met his family members.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2019 12:12 IST
PM Modi meets Arun Jaitley's family, pays tributes

PM Modi meets Arun Jaitley's family, pays tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Late Arun Jaitley's residence. He paid tributes to the former finance minister and met his family members. Home Minister Amit Shah also accompanied PM Modi.

Arun Jaitley breathed his last at Delhi's AIIMS on Saturday. He was 66. 

India Tv - PM Modi meets Arun Jaitley's family, pays tributes

PM Modi meets Arun Jaitley's family, pays tributes

The Prime Minister could not attend the funeral of the former finance minister as he was away from the country on a three-nation visit to France-UAE-Bahrain. He had, however, spoken to Jaitley's family following the news of his demise and expressed his condolences. 

PM Modi, who was in Bahrain when Jaitley passed away, paid his tributes during an address to the Indian community.

India Tv - PM Modi meets Arun Jaitley's family, pays tributes

PM Modi meets Arun Jaitley's family, pays tributes

Modi described Arun Jaitley as a "valued friend" whose insights and nuanced understanding of matters had "very few parallels" as he condoled the death of the senior BJP leader who was one of his close confidants for decades.

"I can't imagine that I am so far here while my friend has gone away. Some days ago, we lost our former External Affairs Minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today my friend Arun passed away," he said. 

ALSO READ | Opinion | Arun Jaitley: My friend, guardian and guide

ALSO READ | Mont Blanc pens to Patek Philippe watches: Arun Jaitley had a refined taste

A four time member of Rajya Sabha, Jaitley became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He was Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009 to 2014. 

Jaitley was Finance and Corporate Affairs minister in the first term of Modi government and also held portfolios of Defence and Information and Broadcasting. 

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMan poses as woman, stalks UP govt officers' wives on Facebook Next StoryTriple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs in UP  