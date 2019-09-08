Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri sector (Representational Image)

The Pakistan army violated ceasefire, targetting forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Sunday.

Pakistan targetted Sundarbani and Nowshera Sectors at about 10 am today, by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars.

However, there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the firing, as per report. Indian Army is retaliating the cross-border shelling.

On September 1, army personnel was killed when Pakistani army targeted forward posts and villages in Shahpur-Kerni sector, raising the death toll in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri since July to eight -- six soldiers and two civilians.

