Noida administration penalises 17 private schools for charging excessive fees

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Uttar Pradesh government

The district authorities have imposed a penalty of Rs 8.30 lakh on 17 private schools for charging excessive fees from students, officials said on Saturday.

The maximum penalty of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on Jagran Public School, Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said in a statement.

Rs 75,000 penalty was imposed on eight schools: CLM Public School, Gagan Public School, Greater Heights Public School, Dharm Public School (all four in Greater Noida), Grads International School, Shri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir, Karl Huber (all three in Noida) and SD Public School in Bhangel, it said.

"Altogether a penalty of Rs 8.30 lakh was imposed on 17 schools following a decision of the District Fees Regulatory Committee under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Fees Regulation Act for Self–Financed Schools – 2018," it said.

Vishwa Bharti Public School in Noida have been asked to pay a penalty of Rs 50,000, while Ramagya Public School Rs 20,000, the administration said.

Six schools – Rockwood, G D Goenka, Modern Public School, Acent International, APJ International and Ryan International – were penalised Rs 10,000 each, it added.

Amid complaints of excessive fees in private schools by thousands of parents and guardians of children, the Uttar Pradesh government had in September 2018 asked all districts to set up a fees regulatory committee to take cognisance of such matters.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court refuses to interfere with NEET exam