Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Dead bodies of mother, son recovered along with suicide note (Representative Image)

A shocking incident came to light when dead bodies of a woman and her son were recovered from their residence at Mumbai's Mira Road on Tuesday.

According to news agency ANI, a suicide note, lying on the man's laptop, was also recovered from the crime scene.

The man first killed his mother and later committed suicide, the police said.

The dead bodies have been identified to be of Vaikateshwaran Gopal Iyer, 42 and his mother, Meenakshi Iyer, 75.

"We received information from the neighbours who complained about a foul smell emanating from Iyer's flat. We immediately reached the spot and found both mother and son dead in their flat," police official Shekhar Dombe said to ANI.

The residents, who first reported the incident, said the man did not have any injury marks on his body, but the mother was found to be lying in a pool of blood. The Iyer's were not seen in the building for four days, the residents reported.

The deceased had come to stay at Marigold Apartments in Mira Road. However, their agreement with the landlord is said to have lapsed in April. The man had asked for two months extension to vacate the flat stating he had some prior engagements.

Police has registered the case and an investigation into the matter in underway.