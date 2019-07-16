Mumbai building collapse: Onus on MHADA or BMC? Yet another tragedy, yet another blame game

Mumbai is hit by yet another tragedy. This morning, a four-storey residential building collapsed in congested Dongri area of South Mumbai. Seven people have been reported dead, while 50 others are still believed to be trapped.

Whenever a tragedy like this occurs, political parties often end up shifting the blame on civic bodies and so on.

From a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation letter dated July 31, 2017, it is clear that the civic body had advised evacuation of the 100-year-old structure two years ago. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had said it won't be responsible in case of any mishap at the Kesarbhai building.

But wait, there is a twist.

A month later, BMC learnt that the building was actually a cessed building of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), over which it had no jurisdiction.

On August 7, 2017, the BMC wrote to the Eecutive Engineer, Mumbai Building Repairs & Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) of MHADA, to take appropriate measures as per the high court orders (above) to prevent any loss of life.

At the same time, the BMC also washed its hands off the matter saying the civic body would not be responsible for any mishap that befalls Kesarbai Building.

Sheikh said that on July 2, through his NGO Adhikar Foundation, he had written to BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to take immediate steps to demolish 499 "dangerous" buildings in the city.

According a RTI activist, the name of the ill-fated Kesarbai Building is mysteriously omitted from this comprehensive list of 499 "dangerous" buildings prepared by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

