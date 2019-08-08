PM Modi's address to nation on Article 370 abrogation: Ten takeaways

Here are the ten major takeaways from the prime minister's 38-minute televised address to the nation:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the government's historic decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

From separatism, corruption and family rule in the state to jobs and development and how Pakistan used Article 370 as a tool to spread insurgency in the state, PM Modi touched upon every nerve to drive the message across.

1. Citizens will now have equal rights and responsibilities. Article 370 was harming the people and children of Jammu and Kashmir, and their loss was never discussed. Article 370 and Article 35A dragged Jammu and Kashmir towards terrorism, dynasty politics and corruption

2. People of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were deprived of their rights. With the abrogation of Article 370, the dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, BR Ambedkar and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee have been fulfilled. A new era in Jammu and Kashmir has now begun

3. Article 370 was used as a tool by Pakistan to terrorise Kashmiris. Nearly 42,000 people died over the last three decades. Earlier, laws made by the Parliament didn't benefit the people of Kashmir. Now, all laws made by the Parliament will be applicable in J&K and Ladakh

4. People who came to India after 1947 couldn't contest polls in Jammu and Kashmir... they had rights everywhere else, but not in Jammu and Kashmir. With the scrapping of Article 370, rights to those who had migrated will be restored

5. All Central and state government posts would be filled in Jammu and Kashmir. This will lead to employment generation. Private firms would also be encouraged to generate employment opportunities. Work will be accelerated on all projects and projects related to road and rail will be initiated

6. Kashmir was the preferred destination for Bollywood movies. Now when the situation is normal, people from world over would shoot movies there. The region has the potential to become the world's biggest tourism destination. Filmmaking would provide employment

7. Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. People will have a Chief Minister, MLAs and ministers. People of J&K will choose their own representatives

8. Jammu and Kashmir will touch new heights of development and attract people from all over the world. Ease of living will improve the lives of people in the region

9. In Ladakh, a plant called Solo, which is a boon to those living in high altitudes, can be sold worldwide as it has vast medicinal properties

10. Jammu and Kashmir didn't develop at the desired pace. The future of the people of J&K and Ladakh will become brighter now. The Parliament's laws will be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

