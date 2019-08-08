Film shooting will soon begin in J&K and Ladakh: PM Modi addresses nation

Film shooting will begin J&K and Ladakh, people in region will get employment: Modi addresses nation

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about how film shooting will begin soon in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. "I urge the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industry to come to J&K for shooting their projects," said PM Modi. During his address, the PM talked about the revocation of Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and the passing of the J&K Reorganisation Bill in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The new bill seeks to divide the state of Jammu and Kashmir in two Union Territories -- that of Ladakh and of J&K. Even though Modi has welcomed the move in a Tweet, the Prime Minister was yet to make an official statement on the issue until now.

PM Modi was earlier supposed to address the nation on Wednesday, but the event was re-scheduled due to the sudden demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday.

nouncement came two days after the Parliament approved repealing of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcating the region in two Union Territories -- Jammu with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.