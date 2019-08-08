Jobs, development highlight of PM Modi's address to nation on Article 370 abrogation | Watch and follow Live Updates

PM Modi outlined the government's vision on Jammu and Kashmir, and how it plans to bring about development to the now Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his special address to the nation on Thursday, briefing his countrymen about the historical decision of abrogation of Article 370.

The address comes days after the Central government altered the special status of Jammu and Kashmir -- and ahead of his August 15 Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, where he spells out his vision for the nation.

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI'S SPEECH IN POINTS:

-- I wish the people of Jammu and Kashmir and of Ladakh, as well as the entire country very many congratulations.

-- A new era has begun in J&K and Ladakh. The country has taken a historic decsion. Dreams of many of our leaders have been fulfilled

-- There were obstacles to the development of the people of Kashmir all these years. Our efforts have removed those hindrances

-- The dream of Sardar Patel, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Atalji and of crores of patriots has been fulfilled

-- We as a nation, as a family, have taken a historic decision. A system due to which brothers and sisters of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were deprived of many rights and which was a big obstacle to their development, that system has been done away with

-- When some things are there forever we presume they will never change or go away. Article 370 was something similar

-- There was never any discussion as to how Article 370 was adversely affecting the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. And it is surprising, no one was able to really tell how did the article benefit the people

-- In different states of the country sanitation workers come under the sanitation worker act, but workers from Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of it. In many states strong laws are their to stop atrocities against Dalits, but this was not the case in Jammu and Kashmir

-- All our brothers and sisters in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were deprived of many rights, which was a major obstacle in their development. It has now ended

-- In the new system, it will be the priority of the Central government that the employees of Jammu and Kashmir and its police force get equal facilities with the employees of the other Union Territories and the police there

-- IITs and IIMs to be set up in Kashmir. We will encourage private investments and expand PM scholarship scheme

-- The laws that are made by the Parliament are for the benefit of the people of the whole country but no one can imagine that a large number of laws enacted by the Parliament are not applicable in one part of the country

-- The decision to keep Jammu and Kashmir directly under Central administration for a brief period was a well thought over decision. Since Governor rule was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, state admin has been directly in touch with Centre due to which the effects of good governance can be seen on ground

WATCH LIVE: