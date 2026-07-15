Sharad Pawar-led NCP likely to back Women's Reservation, Delimitation Bills in Monsoon Session: Sources

Highlights NCP is likely to extend issue-based support to the government without joining the NDA.

This comes amid buzz of potential NCP reunion or defection in the Sharad Pawar camp.

Sharad Pawar's party has eight MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Mumbai:

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) is likely to support the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, according to sources. The move is being seen as a strategic decision by the Sharad Pawar-led camp, which is expected to vote in favour of the two key legislations without formally joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), they added.

Support without joining NDA

Sources said the Sharad Pawar faction is not planning to become part of the NDA. Instead, the party is expected to extend issue-based support to the government on these Bills. The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) currently has eight Members of Parliament.

Internal differences within the party

Sources further indicated that a section within the Sharad Pawar faction has been advocating closer cooperation with the ruling government. However, the party leadership is believed to have opted for a limited strategy of supporting only the proposed Bills to avoid internal divisions and prevent any possible split within the organisation, they added.

Why this development matters

If the Sharad Pawar faction backs the government on the two Bills, it could provide additional political momentum to the NDA despite the party remaining outside the ruling alliance. The development may also signal a more pragmatic, issue-based approach by the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) on select legislative matters while maintaining its independent political identity. In 2023, the NCP was split into two factions when former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and several MLAs left Sharad Pawar to join hands with the ruling Mahayuti.

Late-night meetings fuel fresh buzz over Sharad Pawar's political strategy

Late-night meetings between senior leaders from both factions of the NCP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday have sparked fresh speculation over Sharad Pawar's next political move and the future course of the party.

NCP leader Praful Patel and state unit chief Sunil Tatkare from the Ajit Pawar-led faction met Fadnavis at his official residence in Mumbai. Later, Jayant Patil, a senior leader from the Sharad Pawar-led faction, also arrived at the Chief Minister's residence.

No official word on the agenda

With no official explanation for the back-to-back meetings, political circles are abuzz with speculation over the purpose of the discussions. While some view the development as a possible attempt to bridge the divide within the NCP, others believe it could indicate a fresh political realignment.

So far, neither the Chief Minister's Office nor any of the leaders who attended the meetings have disclosed what was discussed, keeping the agenda and the political significance of the interactions under wraps.

Monsoon Session to begin on July 20

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on July 20. The government intends to bring the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposing to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 and initiate delimitation in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

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