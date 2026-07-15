US troops to exit Iraq by September as Trump confirms end of 23-year military mission in the country

Washington:

The United States will complete the withdrawal of its military forces from Iraq by September 30, bringing an end to a military presence that began with the 2003 invasion of the country. The announcement was made jointly by US President Donald Trump and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi during a meeting at the White House on Tuesday. The move formally concludes America's long-running military mission in Iraq, which evolved from a full-scale invasion into a counterterrorism partnership focused on defeating the Islamic State (IS) terror group.

Trump says military presence no longer required

Addressing reporters alongside the Iraqi Prime Minister, Trump said the US no longer sees the need to maintain troops in Iraq, highlighting the growing economic relationship between the two countries. "We don't think we need the military there anymore," Trump said, adding that Iraq is increasingly working with American oil companies.

"The relationship is a whole big relationship where we don't need the military. We are there to help them. We are there to protect them if need be. But we don't think that's going to be necessary," Trump added. Speaking through an interpreter, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi confirmed the timeline, saying, "US forces will be out of Iraq" by Sept. 30, "while US companies will be inside Iraq."

Pentagon reiterates 2024 withdrawal agreement

Shortly after the White House remarks, the Pentagon reaffirmed the bilateral agreement reached with Iraq in 2024 to conclude the US-led mission against the Islamic State group. The agreement, negotiated during the Joe Biden administration, had already set the withdrawal process in motion. Since then, a significant number of American troops stationed in Iraq have already returned home, leaving only a limited number of military advisers and support personnel in the country.

Shift from combat operations to Iraqi-led security

Over the past several years, the United States has steadily reduced its military footprint while transferring greater responsibility for security operations to Iraqi forces. American troops gradually withdrew from several bases and consolidated their presence as Iraqi military units assumed a larger role in counterterrorism operations. The transition reflects Washington's strategy of allowing Iraqi security forces, trained and supported by the US, to independently tackle threats posed by the Islamic State.

How the US military mission in Iraq began

The US military entered Iraq in March 2003 after launching its "shock and awe" bombing campaign aimed at toppling Saddam Hussein's government. The invasion was justified by claims that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction, allegations that were later found to be incorrect after no such weapons were discovered. The conflict dramatically reshaped Iraq's political and security landscape and became one of the most controversial military interventions in modern history.

From peak deployment to gradual withdrawal

At the height of the Iraq conflict in 2007, more than 170,000 American troops were deployed across the country during intensive counterinsurgency operations. Under President Barack Obama, Washington negotiated a phased withdrawal, leading to the departure of the final US combat troops in December 2011. However, a limited American military presence remained to support Iraq's security institutions and protect the US Embassy.

Islamic State's rise brought US forces back

The security situation changed dramatically in 2014 when the Islamic State captured vast territories across Iraq and neighbouring Syria. Responding to a request from the Iraqi government, the United States and coalition partners redeployed forces to assist Iraqi troops, rebuild security capabilities and train military and police units that had collapsed during the militant offensive. Following the territorial defeat of the Islamic State, coalition combat operations officially ended in 2021. Even after that, around 2,500 US personnel continued to remain in Iraq, primarily for training, advisory support and joint counterterrorism operations.

What the withdrawal means

The September 30 deadline marks the final phase of America's military mission in Iraq under the 2024 bilateral agreement. While US combat forces will leave the country, Washington has indicated that broader ties with Baghdad will continue through economic engagement, strategic cooperation and investments by American companies. Trump also underlined this shift, suggesting that future US-Iraq relations would be driven more by economic cooperation than by military deployment.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ: IRGC-trained Iraqi arrested over assassination plot against Trump's daughter Ivanka