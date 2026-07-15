Two law students arrested for creating ruckus in SC on July 10, remanded to police custody

New Delhi:

Two law students were on Wednesday arrested in connection with the commotion at the Supreme Court. FIR has been registered at Delhi's Tilak Marg Police Station under Sections 132, 221, 224, and 3(5) of the BNS, among other sections. The main accused is Prabal Pratap Singh (24), a third-year law student at Lucknow University, while the second accused is Chander Bhan (23), a second-year law student at Lucknow University.

During hearing in SC, Prabal Pratap allegedly used abusive language

The case is related to an incident that was reported on July 10, 2026, in Courtroom No. 13 of the Supreme Court. During the hearing, the accused, Prabal Pratap, allegedly used abusive and objectionable language.



The accused disrupted the proceedings by throwing papers inside the courtroom. When security personnel attempted to restrain him, the accused used force against an on-duty staff member.

Aftr SC observation, both accused underwent medical examination

Following observations by the Supreme Court, both accused underwent a medical examination at IHBAS. The medical report indicated that neither required immediate psychiatric treatment.



Pamphlets containing objectionable content were recovered from the accused during the investigation. Both accused were arrested and remanded to police custody for two days. The police are conducting interrogations and further investigations into the matter.

The Supreme Court on July 10 witnessed unusual scenes during a hearing of an appeal filed by a petitioner-in-person. The petitioner engaged in unrully behaviour, hurling case papers in the courtroom and using foul language against the Chief Justice.

The incident was reported before a partial working days bench of Justice K V Viswanathan and Justice Alok Aradhe during the hearing of an appeal filed by Prabal Pratap.

What led to the incident in Supreme Court

The incident was unfolded after the petitioner challenged an Allahabad high court order dismissing his plea against the conversion of his application under Section 173(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) into a private complaint case.

As the matter was taken up for the hearing in the Supreme Court, the petitioner made an unusual submission to the bench, saying, "Mr judicial servant, I order you to order the registration of FIR against ACP Vikas Nagar, Lucknow," Live Law reported.

Surprised by the remark, Justice Viswanathan said, "You are ordering me? You are ordering us?" However, a few moments later, the petitioner allegedly hurled case papers inside the courtroom and used cuss words against the CJI Surya Kant.

Soon after the incident, the Supreme Court security personnel immediately restrained him and escorted him out of the courtroom. However, despite the disruption, the bench remained calm and continued hearing the remaining matters listed for the day.

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'Mr judicial servant, I order you': Petitioner abuses Chief Justice, throws paper during Supreme Court hearing