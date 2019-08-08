Massive jobs in offing for the youth of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh: PM Modi promises in his address

Image Source : ANI PM Modi speech on Jammu & Kashmir

All vacant posts in the newly carved Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be filled in immediate future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised in his address to the nation today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation congratulated people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the whole nation. "When some things are their forever, we presume they will never change or go away. Article 370 was something similar," PM Modi said.

"Just like Panchayat elections, Jammu & Kashmir will also see Assembly Elections. Soon there will be an elected chief minister, an elected MLA."

"As J&K will see more and more development. I do not think it will remain Union Territory for long. Ladakh will remain the UT," PM Modi said.

"I would like to assure people of Jammu and Kashmir that complete transparency will be shown," PM Modi promised.

PM Modi also assured the people that soon there will be elections in the state. "You will have a complete right to elect your leaders."

However, the biggest highlight of Prime Minister Modi's speech was the promise of more jobs and development.

"Soon all the posts that are lying vacant will be filled. The state will see more jobs with more development," PM Modi said in his televised address that was in Hindi.

He also said over 1.5 crore people of J&K were being denied benefits of legislations meant for the entire country.

Spelling out his government's development plans for J&K, he said state government employees including police will soon get benefits on par with employees of other Union Territories and all vacant posts in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will be filled, creating employment opportunities.

"We are committed to good governance, transparency and pump in more energy to the economy of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister also said that the development of Ladakh is now the sole responsibility of the Union Government. "Ladakh will now see spiritual tourism and eco-tourism."

PM Modi started his speech with an assertion that the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, B.R. Ambedkar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been fulfilled by abrogating the Constitution's Article 370, giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The dream of Sardar Patel, Baba Ambedkar, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and crores of patriots have been fulfilled."

