Image Source : PTI Man shot at by militants in J&K's Pulwama (Representative Image)

Militants shot at and injured a man in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night, police said.

The militants fired at Mohammad Rafiq Rather, a resident of Chandhara area of Awantipora in south Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

He said Rather received gunshot injury in the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and is investigating the circumstances of the incident, the spokesperson added.

