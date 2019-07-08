Man shot at by militants in J&K's Pulwama

Militants shot at and injured a man in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night, police said.
The militants fired at Mohammad Rafiq Rather, a resident of Chandhara area of Awantipora in south Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.
He said Rather received gunshot injury in the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police have registered a case and is investigating the circumstances of the incident, the spokesperson added.
Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Shopian; operation continues