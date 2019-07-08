Man shot at by militants in J&K's Pulwama

Monday, July 08, 2019
     
The militants fired at Mohammad Rafiq Rather, a resident of Chandhara area of Awantipora in south Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

Srinagar Published on: July 08, 2019 23:23 IST
Militants shot at and injured a man in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night, police said.

The militants fired at Mohammad Rafiq Rather, a resident of Chandhara area of Awantipora in south Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

He said Rather received gunshot injury in the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and is investigating the circumstances of the incident, the spokesperson added. 

