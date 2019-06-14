Friday, June 14, 2019
     
  Man arrested for posting 'fake news' on Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Man arrested for posting 'fake news' on Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

The police registered an FIR against Paul for forgery, cheating and conspiracy after the April 25 Facebook post went viral on social media.

Agartala Published on: June 14, 2019 13:29 IST
Tripura Police arrests man for allegedly posting 'fake news' on Facebook

The Tripura Police has arrested a man from Delhi for allegedly posting "fake news" on Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's personal life, a senior police officer said.

Based on specific inputs, Anupam Paul, who had been on the run since April 26, was arrested by the crime branch of Tripura Police on Wednesday.

After the arrest, he was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday seeking a transit remand for interrogation and investigation into the case and the plea was granted by the court.

"He will be taken back to Tripura for interrogation as the court has already granted his transit remand," the police officer said on Friday.

The police registered an FIR against Paul for forgery, cheating and conspiracy after the April 25 Facebook post went viral on social media.

Earlier, the Tripura Police had arrested a journalist, Saikat Talapatra, in connection with a similar post on Facebook.

He is now out on bail, the police officer said.

Recently, six people, including journalists, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh for posting or sharing alleged objectionable remarks on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

