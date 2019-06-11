Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
Supreme Court orders immediate release of freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2019 11:59 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FACEBOOK

Prashant Kanojia 

Supreme Court has ordered immediate release of freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia. He was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police for 'defamatory video' on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

An FIR was registered against Prashant Kanojia by a sub-inspector at Hazratganj police station on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".

Acting on the FIR, the accused was arrested. 

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook in which a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the CM office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to the CM.

The verified Twitter handle of Kanojia @PJkanojia said that he is alumnus of IIMC and Mumbai university and is associated with some media organisations.

(With inputs from agencies)

