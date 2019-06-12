Mamata's misrule pushing Bengal towards President's rule: BJP national secretary

Image Source : PTI BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha with Home Minister Amit Shah

BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha on Wednesday said his party did not want President's rule imposed in West Bengal but added that Mamata Banerjee's "misrule" was pushing the state in that direction.

"We do not want President's rule to be imposed in Bengal. That is not our intention. We want to oust Mamata Banerjee and her government from power. But Mamata's misrule and atrocities by her government are pushing Bengal in that direction," Sinha said after BJP's march to the Kolkata Police Headquarters here.

"Murders are happening in the state every day. There is a complete breakdown of law and order situation here. Mamata is failing to run the government. If Article 356 is imposed here, then she would be solely responsible," he said.

West Bengal has been rocked by post-poll violence and political killings since the Lok Sabha elections results were announced on May 23.

While the Chief Minister says that post-poll violence has claimed 10 lives, including those of 8 Trinamool Congress workers, the BJP claims that seven of its activists have been killed by Trinamool-backed goons and three are still missing.