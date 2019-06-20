Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Satara District, no casualties reported

Image Source : PTI Earthquake

Mild earthquake jolted Maharashtra's Satara region on Thursday morning. The quake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale rattled Satara district of Maharashtra at around 7:47 am in the morning with of depth was 10 km, reported ANI.

IMD: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Satara. Maharashtra at 7:48 am today. — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

No casualties or damage to property has been reported an official from Satara district administration said.

Satara is located around 120 km from Pune.

This incident comes hours after a mild earthquake was struck western Odisha on Wednesday. The tremor was felt in Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Jharsuguda districts and a few other places in the western region in the evening at about 5.48 pm.

Many people rushed out of their homes as they felt the mild tremors. "We clearly felt the tremor for a few seconds. Being terrified, we came out into the open, a said a local from Sambalpur.

However, Bhubaneswar met centre director H.R. Biswas said they have not received any information about a tremor hitting western Odisha so far.