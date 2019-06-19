Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mild earthquake hits western Odisha

Mild earthquake hits western Odisha

Panic gripped the people after a mild earthquake was felt in several parts of western Odisha on Wednesday.

IANS IANS
Bhubaneswar Published on: June 19, 2019 22:03 IST
Image for representation
Image Source : PTI

Image for representation

Panic gripped the people after a mild earthquake was felt in several parts of western Odisha on Wednesday.

The mild tremor was felt in Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Jharsuguda districts and a few other places in the western region in the evening about 5.48 pm.

Related Stories

Many people rushed out of their homes as they felt the mild tremors.

"We clearly felt the tremor for a few seconds. Being terrified, we came out into the open,a said a local from Sambalpur.

However, Bhubaneswar met centre director H.R. Biswas said they have not received any information about a tremor hitting western Odisha so far.

ALSO READ: 11 dead, 122 injured in China earthquake

Write a comment

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryReduce term of J&K assembly to five years, demands BJP Next StoryChhattisgarh: constable kills two colleagues at CAF camp  