Maharashtra: Car crashes as occupants live stream ride on Facebook, 2 dead

Representational Image

Tragedy struck a group of men live streaming their car journey in Maharashtra's Nagpur after the driver, while overtaking a vehicle, lost control and crashed into a tree, leaving two occupants dead and six injured, police said Monday.

The incident happened Sunday evening on the Nagpur-Katol Road and the sports utility vehicle had nine occupants including the driver, Sub Inspector Narendra Piwal of Katol police station said.

"Brothers Punkesh (27) and Sanket Patil (25) of Vishwakarma Nagar here died instantly after receiving severe injuries to the head.

The live streaming of the car ride was taking place on Punkesh's Facebook account. The 37-second video was shot when the vehicle was passing Pusala village,"Piwal said.

"Punkesh, who was driving the car, lost control while trying to overtake a car. The vehicle flipped three times and smashed into a tree by the side of the road. The impact left the SUV mangled," the PSI said.

He identified the injured as Ankit Domaji Raut (25),Pranav Shil (21), Ambuja Shahu (21), Malay Biswas (21),Ajinkya Gudamwar (23) and Rakesh Dongarwar (24).

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.