In Maharashtra's Akola: Worker dies after getting stuck in machine at soybean plant

A 35-year-old worker died after getting stuck in a machine at a soybean processing plant in Akola district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, police said.

Akola Published on: July 06, 2019 11:26 IST
The incident took place around 7 am at Vani Rambhapur village, police said.

"Datta Shriram Chopde, a resident of Kolambi village, was working at the unit when he got trapped in the machine and died on the spot," inspector Harish Gawali of Borgaon police station said.

After being informed about the incident, a police team rushed to the site, he said, adding that efforts to retrieve the mortal remains of the worker from the machine are on. 

