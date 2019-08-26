Landslides, heavy rainfall block NH-5, downpour to continue till Aug 31

The National Highway-5 was blocked on Monday after landslides triggered by heavy rains hit parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district has also been suspended due to washing away of a bridge following rains, a police official said on Monday.

“A bridge near Bharngala Nala connecting Hudsar to Bharmour has been washed away following rains. This is the only route to Manimahesh. Efforts are being made to restore the bridge. Till then the yatra has been suspended,“ SP, Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan said.

Himachal Pradesh: Manimahesh Yatra suspended temporarily, after a bridge near 'Bharngala Nala' connecting Hadsar to Bharmour got washed away yesterday, following heavy rains in Chamba district. pic.twitter.com/3Hr285yyzF — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

Ranjan also advised pilgrims to not proceed further towards Chamba/Manimahesh, till clearance from authorities concerned.

The Manimahesh Lake is situated 26 km from Bharmour in Budhil valley, an important pilgrimage spot in Himachal Pradesh.

The lake is situated at an altitude of 13,000 feet. Every year during August/September thousands of pilgrims flock the lake to take a dip.

Scattered downpour is expected to continue in the state till August 31, the Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Manali, Shimla, and Dalhousie are expected to endure heavy showers.