Karnataka crisis: How numbers stack up in Vidhan Soudha

The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka plunged into a crisis on Saturday, with 13 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignation to the Speaker. Here is how the numbers stack up in Karnataka Vidhan Soudha.

New Delhi Published on: July 06, 2019 22:55 IST
Dealing another blow to the wobbly Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka led by H D Kumaraswamy, 11 legislators of the ruling alliance submitted their resignation at the Speaker's office on Saturday. Speaking to the media the MLAs of both JDS and Congress party echoed the sentiment that they had not taken this decision under any pressure but because the alliance between Congress and JD(S) did not work. 

Here are how the numbers stack up in the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha: 

  • Total members in Karnataka Vidhan Soudha- 225
  • Total MLAs required for absolute majority: 113
Party name Number of members in the Vidhan Sauda
BJP 105
INC 79
JD(S) 37
BSP 1
KPJP 1
Independent 1
Nominated 1

Here is how the coalition government of Congress + JD(S) is set up

Party No. of MLA
INC 79
JD(S) 37
BSP 1
Independent 2
Total 119

 

Resignations so far: 

  • July 1- 1 MLA (Congress)
  • July 6- 11 MLa (8 Congress, 3 JD-S)

