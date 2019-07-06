Karnataka crisis: How numbers stack up in Vidhan Soudha

Dealing another blow to the wobbly Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka led by H D Kumaraswamy, 11 legislators of the ruling alliance submitted their resignation at the Speaker's office on Saturday. Speaking to the media the MLAs of both JDS and Congress party echoed the sentiment that they had not taken this decision under any pressure but because the alliance between Congress and JD(S) did not work.

Here are how the numbers stack up in the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha:

Total members in Karnataka Vidhan Soudha- 225

Total MLAs required for absolute majority: 113

Party name Number of members in the Vidhan Sauda BJP 105 INC 79 JD(S) 37 BSP 1 KPJP 1 Independent 1 Nominated 1

Karnataka crisis: How numbers stack up in Vidhan Soudha

Here is how the coalition government of Congress + JD(S) is set up

Party No. of MLA INC 79 JD(S) 37 BSP 1 Independent 2 Total 119

Resignations so far: