12 injured after group attacks Kanwariya, pelt stones at policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun; security deployed

12 Kanwariya injured after group attacks them over loud music in Uttar Pradesh

At least 12 kanwariya were injured after a group of people attacked them on Badaun-Bisauli road in Uttar Pradesh, while Eid prayers were being offered. The incident occurred after the group raised objections to the loud music being played by the kanwariya outside an Idgah. At the time of the incident, the Kanwariya were returning in a tractor-trolley from Haridwar, the police said.

Commenting on the incident, Senior SP Ashok Kumar Tripathi said stones were pelted on kanwariya and they were "chased for nearly two kilometers for playing loud music on their vehicle while Eid-al-Adha Namaaz was being offered".

Though the kanwariya stopped the music, an exchange of words took place between the two sides leading to stone pelting by people belonging to a particular community who outnumbered the other side, the police said.

The stone pelters also attacked the policemen on duty at the spot and at least eight constables, including three women constables, had to take shelter in a nearby petrol pump to save themselves, the police said

They said 12 kanwariya were injured, one of them seriously, in the incident.

Additional forces and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel were immediately deployed to bring the situation under control, the SSP said.

Eid this year coincides with last Monday of the holy month of Shravan when Hindus offer prayers and offer Ganges water at Shiva temples.

Senior officials were camping in the area, the SSP added.

Kanwariya are Shiva devotees who undertake the annual yatra from Haridwar during monsoon to collect the holy water of Ganges which they offer to idols of Lord Shiva, especially on Monday, while walking all the way to their home towns.

