Latest News: Muslim youth joins Kanwar yatra from Baghpat, thrashed by community members

New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2019 15:38 IST
Latest News: Muslim youth Irshad, resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly assaulted by his own community members for joining his Hindu friends in Kanwar Yatra.

On Friday, a video of Irshad surfaced on social media in which he was seen wearing saffron vest and chanting slogans in reverence to Lord Shiva. This caused tension in his neighbourhood. His family was already receiving threats from the member of his community as he left with for Kanwar Yatra with his friends on bike.

He was allegedly beaten and his family was attacked by a group of people when he came back home from Haridwar to his village Badka of Baraut tehsil in Baghpat, after taking part in the Kanwar Yatra, with water of holy river Ganga.

The holy water which he brought to offer to a Lord Shiva temple in his village, is still with him.

Police has filed an FIR against Zakir Ahmad under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with with intent to provoke breach of the peace) 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint).

