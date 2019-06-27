Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
Jharkhand lynching: His father was murdered, not lynched, says Tabrez's uncle

In a major development in Jharkhand mob lynching incident, kin of Tabrez Ansari refuted the reports of his father being lynched 15 years ago

New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2019 9:02 IST
Tabrez Ansari and uncle
Tabrez Ansari and uncle

In a major development in Jharkhand mob lynching incident, kin of Tabrez Ansari refuted the reports of his father being lynched 15 years ago, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, Marsood Alam, uncle of Tabrez Ansari, who was killed by a mob on June 17 in Jharkhand said Maskoor, Tabrez's father was murdered and not lynched.

"He was murdered over a dispute with his friends, we found his body a week later," Marsood Alam told ANI.

According to media reports, Tabrez Ansari apparently died in a similar way as his father died 15 years ago.

According to a report published in TOI, Maskoor Ansari was also lynched by a mob in November 2004. Tabrez's father Maskoor was caught by a mob while he was allegedly committing theft in Jamshedpur's Bagbera area and was then lynched to death by a mob, report added.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Mosahid Khan, general secretary of Congress's district had also said that he went to Jamshedpur and brought Maskoor's body to the village. However, no official report in connection to the matter has been issued. 

It is said that police are now investigating the matter and trying to dig out details of the incident.

Tabrez Ansari, a Muslim man was beaten up by a mob on allegations of theft and was later forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" on June 17. Four days after the incident Tabrez Succumbed to his injury. A video of the incident has gone viral, leading to outrage across the country.

So far, 11 people have been arrested on Monday in connection with the killing of the Muslim man. Two police personnel have been suspended in connection with the case.

