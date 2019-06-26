Jharkhand mob lynching: Father of man killed by mob was also lynched nearly 15 years ago

Image Source : Jharkhand Lynching

Tabrez Ansari who was thrashed by a mob on June 17 in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan, apparently died in a similar way as his father died years ago.

Maskoor Ansari was also lynched by a mob to death almost 15 years ago, according to a report in TOI. Tabrez's father Maskoor was caught by a mob while he was allegedly committing theft in Jamshedpur's Bagbera area. He was then lynched to death by a mob.

Notably, Tabrez was also beaten up by mob over suspicion of theft and later succumbed to his injuries four days after the incident. "He, too, was caught by a crowd. He was beaten up and his throat slit. We were here when his body was brought back," an elderly woman who lives near Tabrez's house told TOI.

Police are now investigating the matter and trying to dig out details of the incident, which took place in November 2004. Mohammed Mosahid Khan, general secretary of Congress's district said he brought Maskoor's body to the village from Jamshedpur.

Meanwhile, some local residents in Bagbera still remember the infamous 15-year-old lynching of Maskoor.

"One day, residents of Ramnagar locality in Bagbera got hold of the man and he was beaten to death by an irate mob," social activist Subodh Kumar Jha told TOI.

In Tabrez Ansari's lynching case so far, 11 people have been arrested on Monday in connection with the killing of the Muslim man on June 17. He was beaten up on allegations of theft and was later forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman".

A video of the incident has gone viral, leading to outrage across the country. Two police personnel have been suspended in connection with the case.

VIDEO: Muslim man succumbs to injuries days after he was assaulted for ‘theft’ in Jharkhand