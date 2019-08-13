Wednesday, August 14, 2019
     
  4. Rahul Gandhi trying create unrest by seeking to bring opposition leaders on J&K visit: Governor

Jammu Published on: August 13, 2019 23:53 IST
Image Source : FILE

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for putting "pre-conditions" for a visit to the state and alleged he was trying to "create unrest" by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders.

Following remarks by Gandhi on that there have been reports of violence in Kashmir, Malik on Monday had said he will send him an aircraft to visit the Valley and observe the ground situation.

Gandhi has put forth many conditions for the visit, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention, the governor said in a statement. 

Hitting back at the governor for "taking a U-turn" on his offer to visit the state, the Congress said he should stand by his word.

"The Governor is taking a U-turn. He made an offer that anyone can visit the valley to judge for themselves. Shri @RahulGandhi has taken him up on the offer. He should stand by his word & allow a multi-party delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir unhindered," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

