Short circuit sparks fire at ICU of Jaipur Hospital, 25 children rescued

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

A fire broke out on the first floor of JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur. Due to a short circuit in the hospital, the first floor of the hospital got filled with smoke, after which people present there felt suffocation.

Around 25 children were in the ICU ward. AS soon as possible all children were shifted to emergency ward from ICU Ward.

Later children were being brought to ICU located on the third floor of the hospital. The situation is under control now.

Watch Video:

Also Read: Video captures 1800 firefighters battle massive wildfire in Portugal | Watch

Also Read: MTNL building fire: All 84 people rescued safely in Bandra, thanks to Mumbai Fire Brigade for massive operation

Also Read: Fire breaks out at central Delhi's Kidwai Bhawan, none hurt