Image Source : AP Video catches 1800 firefighters battle massive wildfire in Portugal | Watch

About 1,800 firefighters were struggling to contain wildfires in central Portugal that have already injured 20 people, including eight firefighters, authorities said Sunday.

The fires broke out Saturday across three fronts in the district of Castelo Branco, 200 kilometres (about 125 miles) northeast of Lisbon, the capital, Portugal’s Civil Protection Agency said.

Firefighters were being supported by 19 firefighting aircraft and hundreds of vehicles.

It’s the first major bout of wildfires in Portugal this year. Interior Minister Eduardo Cabrita gave the injury toll Sunday and said authorities were investigating the cause of the blazes.