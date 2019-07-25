Infosys' Murthy fetes son-in-law becoming British minister

Global software major Infosys' co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on Thursday congratulated his son-in-law Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Minister in the new Boris Johnson-led British government.

"Our advice to our children, including Rishi, has been to work hard, be honest and do good for society. We wish him well," Murthy told IANS in a statement here.

Married to Murthy's daughter Akshata, Sunak, 38, the Conservative Party MP from Richmond (Yorkshire), is one of the three Indian-born leaders appointed ministers by Johnson on Wednesday. He takes over as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

The other two are Alok Sharma and Priti Patel.

Elected for the first time to the House of Commons in the 2015 general election, Sunak was also a minister in the previous Therasa May's government.