Divyang mountaineer from Maharashtra scales Mount Elbrus, Europe's highest peak

Image Source : RMI COLLECTION Indian divyang mountaineer scales Russia's Mount Elbrus

A 22-year-old Divyang (differently- abled) mountaineer, Dhiraj Kalsait, from Akola in Maharashtra has successfully scaled Mount Elbrus in Russia on August 16.

Mount Elbrus is the highest peak in Europe though the Caucasus mountains are at the intersection of Europe and Asia. Kalsait had climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in South Africa in the past.

He started his climb on the night of August 15 and reached the summit at 8.30 am the next day.

The climber, who had lost his leg in an accident, is now aiming to scale Mount Everest, the world's largest peak.

