Illegal construction: GDA supervisors suspended, engineers transferred

Three supervisors of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) were suspended for the dereliction of duty, an official said on Wednesday. One executive and two junior engineers had also been transferred, the official said. Vice-chairperson Kanchan Verma took action on the basis of several complaints against supervisors Ranjeet Singh, Rajneesh Sharma and Ajit Rana of Zone VII, GDA Secretary Santosh Rai said.

The supervisors had allegedly not reported to their higher officials about illegal structures. Residents of Rajendra Nagar and colonies of the trans-Hindan area had also complained to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath regarding illegal construction in connivance with the engineers and supervisors posted in the zone.

To tighten the noose around erring officials, vice-chairperson Verma shifted Junior Engineers Manoj Vashishtha and Pawan Gupta from Zone VII. They have been attached with the Chief Engineer's office in the GDA. A report has also been sent to the state government with regard to the suspension of Junior Engineer Manoj Vashishtha.

Executive Engineer RP Singh has been transferred from Zone VII to Zone IV in the city. In the beginning of August, three supervisors were suspended by the GDA vice-chairperson, Secretary Rai said.

