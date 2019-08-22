Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands 4-5 acres of land for Ravidas Temple construction

Image Source : PTI The demolition has caused an uproar, leading to thousands of Dalits from various parts of the country to hit the streets of the city to protest.

With the ongoing furore over the demolition of Ravidas Temple, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded that the Centre should pass an ordinance immediately. He also demanded that the centre should allot 4-5 acres of land to Ravidas Community.

Kejriwal said this in the legislative Assembly of Delhi and also informed that if the Centre allots this land, then the Delhi government will construct the Ravidas Temple on that land. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the temple on August 10 on the order of the Supreme Court.

Delhi CM A Kejriwal in Legislative Assembly of Delhi, on Ravi Das Temple demolition issue: Centre should pass an ordinance immediately & allot 4-5 acres of land to Ravi Das Community. If Centre allots this land, then Delhi govt will get Ravi Das Temple constructed on that land

