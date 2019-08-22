Thursday, August 22, 2019
     
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands 4-5 acres of land for Ravidas Temple construction

With the ongoing furore over the demolition of Ravidas Temple, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded that the Centre should pass an ordinance immediately. He also demanded that the centre should allot 4-5 acres of land to Ravidas Community. 

New Delhi Published on: August 22, 2019 19:48 IST
Image Source : PTI

With the ongoing furore over the demolition of Ravidas Temple, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded that the Centre should pass an ordinance immediately. He also demanded that the centre should allot 4-5 acres of land to Ravidas Community. 

Kejriwal said this in the legislative Assembly of Delhi and also informed that if the Centre allots this land, then the Delhi government will construct the Ravidas Temple on that land. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the temple on August 10 on the order of the Supreme Court. 

The demolition has caused an uproar, leading to thousands of Dalits from various parts of the country to hit the streets of the city to protest.

 
 

