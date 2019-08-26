Image Source : REPRESENTATION Goa to make rain water harvesting mandatory for all new constructions

The Goa government is planning to

amend laws to make rainwater harvesting mandatory for all new

constructions, state water resources minister Filipe Neri

Rodrigues said on Monday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is expected to soon hold

a meeting of all the departments to draw a plan on rainwater

harvesting and its conservation in rural and urban areas of

the coastal state, he said.

The government's move comes after the capital city of

Panaji and some areas in Tiswadi and Ponda talukas of North

Goa district faced water scarcity last week due to bursting of

a pipeline.

"Rainwater harvesting has been a priority for the

state government. We are trying to amend the existing laws to

ensure that rainwater harvesting and its conservation is

mandatory for all new constructions before they are granted

licenses," Rodrigues told PTI.

He said the Town and Country Planning Act and the Goa

Panchayati Raj Act would be amended to make rainwater

harvesting compulsory.

Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserratte also said steps would

be taken to make the capital city water self-sustainable.

The misuse of ground water will also be controlled, he

said, adding the local civic body will take up steps to ensure

that rainwater harvesting is a must for new buildings and

structures.



