Goa to make rain water harvesting mandatory for all new constructions

The Goa government is planning to
amend laws to make rainwater harvesting mandatory for all new
constructions, state water resources minister Filipe Neri
Rodrigues said on Monday.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is expected to soon hold
a meeting of all the departments to draw a plan on rainwater
harvesting and its conservation in rural and urban areas of
the coastal state, he said.
The government's move comes after the capital city of
Panaji and some areas in Tiswadi and Ponda talukas of North
Goa district faced water scarcity last week due to bursting of
a pipeline.
"Rainwater harvesting has been a priority for the
state government. We are trying to amend the existing laws to
ensure that rainwater harvesting and its conservation is
mandatory for all new constructions before they are granted
licenses," Rodrigues told PTI.
He said the Town and Country Planning Act and the Goa
Panchayati Raj Act would be amended to make rainwater
harvesting compulsory.
Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserratte also said steps would
be taken to make the capital city water self-sustainable.
The misuse of ground water will also be controlled, he
said, adding the local civic body will take up steps to ensure
that rainwater harvesting is a must for new buildings and
structures.
