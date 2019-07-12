IAF vice chief flies in Rafale during Indo-French drill

The VCAS flew a LFE mission during his visit. Before flying in #Rafale aircraft, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria was briefed about the safety procedures. He also flew a sortie in simulator & acclimatized with aircraft systems & handling procedures. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/2k9riYTKZL— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 12, 2019
#ExGaruda2019 : The VCAS Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew in #Rafale aircraft with Colonel Antoine Courty, CO RC 2/30 Squadron.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 12, 2019
Glimpses of the mission before the sortie. 3/4 pic.twitter.com/xBxrgNUECg
#ExGaruda2019 : Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria is a qualified test pilot & he has flown various types of aircraft.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 12, 2019
Today he flew in the #Rafale aircraft, adding 01 more aircraft to the list of many.
Glimpses after the mission. pic.twitter.com/bSYEFJeZ2s