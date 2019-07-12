IAF vice chief flies in Rafale during Indo-French drill

Image Source : PTI Representational image

IAF Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria on Friday flew in a Rafale aircraft during the India-French joint air exercise Garuda-VI at the French Air Base Mont-de-Marsa.

"The Air Marshal flew in Rafale with Colonel Antoine Courty" of the French Air Force, the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted.

The VCAS flew a LFE mission during his visit. Before flying in #Rafale aircraft, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria was briefed about the safety procedures. He also flew a sortie in simulator & acclimatized with aircraft systems & handling procedures. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/2k9riYTKZL — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 12, 2019

#ExGaruda2019 : The VCAS Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew in #Rafale aircraft with Colonel Antoine Courty, CO RC 2/30 Squadron.

Glimpses of the mission before the sortie. 3/4 pic.twitter.com/xBxrgNUECg — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 12, 2019

#ExGaruda2019 : Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria is a qualified test pilot & he has flown various types of aircraft.

Today he flew in the #Rafale aircraft, adding 01 more aircraft to the list of many.

Glimpses after the mission. pic.twitter.com/bSYEFJeZ2s — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 12, 2019

The Air Marshal was briefed about the safety procedures before the flight. He also flew a sortie in a simulator to acclimatize with the aircraft systems and handling procedures.

Air Marshal Bhadauria arrived at Mont-de-Marsan on Thursday. The Garuda-VI, a joint exercise of IAF with the French Air Force, got off on July 1 and ended on Friday.

The participation of the IAF in the exercise was to promote professional interaction, exchange experiences and operational knowledge besides strengthening bilateral relations with the French Air Force, an official said.