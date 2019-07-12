IAF vice chief flies in Rafale during Indo-French drill

Friday, July 12, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: July 12, 2019 18:16 IST
IAF Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria on Friday flew in a Rafale aircraft during the India-French joint air exercise Garuda-VI at the French Air Base Mont-de-Marsa.
 
"The Air Marshal flew in Rafale with Colonel Antoine Courty" of the French Air Force, the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted.
 
 
The Air Marshal was briefed about the safety procedures before the flight. He also flew a sortie in a simulator to acclimatize with the aircraft systems and handling procedures.
 
Air Marshal Bhadauria arrived at Mont-de-Marsan on Thursday. The Garuda-VI, a joint exercise of IAF with the French Air Force, got off on July 1 and ended on Friday.
 
The participation of the IAF in the exercise was to promote professional interaction, exchange experiences and operational knowledge besides strengthening bilateral relations with the French Air Force, an official said.
 

